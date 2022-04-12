New Delhi: While the buzz is high regarding Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, conflicting reports of their D-day have surfaced online. Earlier, it was said April 14 is the day when Bollywood's power couple will tie the knot but looks like now there is a change.

RANBIR-ALIA WEDDING GUEST LIST:

According to India Today, Alia Bhatt's half-brother Rahul Bhatt, who is a fitness enthusiast told the portal, that it is going to be a close knit affair with only 28 guests attending the wedding.

The invited guests will board a bus to Chembur RK House, where the couple will tie the knot. Rahul was seen in Bigg Boss season 4 back in 2010.

WEDDING DATE CHANGED?

Rahul told the portal, "The wedding is happening, it is known to all. But there is no wedding on April 13 or 14. That is a sure thing. Actually, the dates earlier were the same, but after the information was leaked to the media, the dates were changed. Everything has been changed because there's a lot of pressure. I give my word that there's no wedding on April 13 or 14. As far as I know, there will be an announcement regarding the date soon."

The excited brother did state that Ranbir and Alia's wedding would happen by April 20, 2022.