Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Ranbir Kapoor and ladylove Alia Bhatt's dance video on Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's birthday goes viral - Watch

Riddhima posted a picture from her quiet birthday celebrations this year and we spotted preggers Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor looking fab along with Ranbir, Alia Bhatt and others. 

Ranbir Kapoor and ladylove Alia Bhatt&#039;s dance video on Riddhima Kapoor Sahni&#039;s birthday goes viral - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's 40th birthday eve, Ranbir Kapoor, girlfriend Alia Bhatt, mom Neetu Kapoor and many other family friends grooved to the superhit track 'Aap Jaisa Koi' and the surprise video was shared by the birthday girl herself.

Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir and Alia's dance part stole the show in the video which has gone viral on social media. Riddhima captioned the video reading: Best birthday surprise! Fab u guys  Thank you everyone 

Many of the close family members and friends are a part of the birthday surprise video. 

Riddhima posted a picture from her quiet birthday celebrations this year and we spotted preggers Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor looking fab along with Ranbir, Alia Bhatt and others. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Family 

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

The late legendary actor of Hindi cinema Rishi Kapoor got married to Neetu Kapoor on January 22, 1980. The couple is blessed with two children - Riddhima and Ranbir.

Riddhima, a jewellery designer and entrepreneur who tied the knot with businessman Bharat Sahni on January 25, 2006. They have a daughter named Samaira.

Happy Birthday Riddhima!

 

Riddhima Kapoor SahniRanbir KapoorAlia BhattRiddhima Kapoor Sahni birthdayNeetu KapoorRishi Kapoor
