Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima make Neetu Kapoor's birthday special. See pics

Neetu Kapoor celebrates her 62nd birthday today.

Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima make Neetu Kapoor&#039;s birthday special. See pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial

New Delhi: Actor Ranbir Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni hosted a birthday bash for their mother Neetu Kapoor, who celebrates her 62nd birthday today. In a photo shared by Riddhima on Instagram, the trio can be seen posing happily for a selfie. She captioned the post as, "Happiest birthday my Iron lady. I love you so much, Ma," adding a heart emoticon.

See the picture here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happiest bday my Iron Lady I love you so much Ma 

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

Another photo features Neetu smiling while posing near balloons. "My birthday girl," Riddhima wrote.

Here are a few more pictures from Neetu Kapoor's birthday party.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mom’s bday eve dinner  #dinnerready

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

Meanwhile, Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni, who is in Delhi currently, also made his mother-in-law's birthday special by sharing an adorable virtual wish for her. 

"Happy happy birthday, mom. Missing being there with you today. Wish you love, happiness and good health always," Bharat wrote. 

Meanwhile, Riddhima gifted a cute pup Doodle to her mother a few days ago. Sharing a picture with Doodle, Neetu wrote, "Can't thank Riddhima enough for this cute button Doodle."

Riddhima and her daughter Samara have been staying in Mumbai with Neetu after Rishi Kapoor's death in April. He died at the age of 67 in Mumbai. He battled cancer for two years.

Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, neetu kapoor birthday
