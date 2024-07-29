Ranbir Kapoor And Zerodha C-Founder Nikhil Kamath Discuss Politics, Share Their Experience Of Meeting PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and noted entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath, in a rare conversation, have opened up about their personal lives and also shared the complexities of their disparate professions. The accomplished duo also talked about politics and reminisced about their association and close interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a free-wheeling conversation on ‘People by WTF’, a YouTube channel run by Nikhil Kamath, he and Ranbir Kapoor both shared anecdotes about their meeting with PM Modi and how the experience left them highly enamoured and inspired.

Ranbir Kapoor, recalling his meeting with PM Modi four to five years ago, said that all the actors and filmmakers including him got captivated by his magnetic aura and charm, the moment he walked in.

To a question ‘What do you think about politics?’, Ranbir replied that he doesn’t think much about politics but vividly remembers his meeting with PM Modi.

“PM Modi spoke to every actor and filmmaker and connected with everyone on a very personal level. He asked me how my father’s treatment was going on. He spoke with everyone, ranging from film veterans like Karan Johar to starlets like Alia Bhatt,” Ranbir Kapoor said.

The actor, hailing PM Modi’s magnetic charm, said that he has an ability to instantly connect with every individual because of his understanding of human behaviour and feelings.

When the actor posed a similar question to host Nikhil Kamath, the latter narrated an incident from Washington and shared how that one experience with PM Modi left him motivated for life.

He said that he had the privilege of being around him, at a couple of events. However, at one such event in the US, he got to see him from close quarters.

“I was in Washington, a year ago, along with three-four of us. Prime Minister used to have packed schedules from morning till late evening. In the morning at around 8 a.m., he would be holding sessions with us along with American businessmen. At around 11 a.m., he would be giving speeches. At around 1 p.m., he would be holding meetings with business heads. This continued till night,” said Kamath, recalling his stay in the US.

“While we would be exhausted by the evening, Prime Minister would be brimming with energy and would be heading on to the next assignment,” he said while saluting his energy levels.

He further stated that there is a lot to learn from him and also he feels privileged to have seen him from close quarters.

Notably, Ranbir Kapoor, hailing from Raj Kapoor’s family is an acclaimed and accomplished actor with many blockbuster films to his kitty, with Animal being the latest.

Nikhil Kamath is a leading entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist. He is the founder of Zerodha, India’s leading retail brokerage firm.