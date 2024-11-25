Ranbir Kapoor Called ‘Toxic Husband’ Again After Revealing Alia Bhatt Didn’t Know Who Kishore Kumar Was

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor is once again facing the wrath of social media after he made comments about his wife, Alia Bhatt. While discussing their relationship and life at home, Ranbir casually mentioned that Alia wasn’t familiar with legendary singer Kishore Kumar before. He said,” When I met Alia, she asked me who is Kishore Kumar.” Further defending he added,” It's just the circle of life, people are forgotten, so it is very important to remember our roots”.

The statement quickly went viral, with netizens accusing Ranbir of being dismissive of Alia’s knowledge and personality. Many called him a “toxic husband,” claiming that his remarks often paint Alia in a negative light during public interactions.

While Ranbir intended the comment to be lighthearted, many on social media perceived it as condescending. “I feel bad for Alia she doesn't deserve this nasty man. His expressions are saying it was intentional such a disgusting man bro! Doing set up for alia while she's already suffering from all hate?,” one user said. Another user commented,” I never liked alia but this dude is on another level of rudeness and toxicity”.

This isn’t the first time Ranbir has been criticized for his remarks about Alia. Previously, he faced backlash for joking about Alia’s weight during her pregnancy, which many considered inappropriate.

While Ranbir fans argued that his comment was being blown out of proportion. Others pointed out that Alia herself has often joked about her lack of general knowledge and recalled her epic fall on not knowing the President of India.