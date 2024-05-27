New Delhi: Bollywood's hunk of an actor Ranbir Kapoor along with wifey Alia Bhatt and adorable little munchkin Raha jet off for a high-profile bash. The star fam jam was captured by paps at the Kalina airport just as they were heading for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding cruise party.

Yes, you read that right. Reportedly, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration is going to take place on a three-day luxury cruise from Italy to France. The duo had massive pre-wedding celebrations in March 2024 at Jamnagar where who's who of the glamour world were present. From Rihanna to the three Bollywood Khans - Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir - all were in attendance.

Meanwhile, paps caught a glimpse of Ranbir, Alia and baby Raha just as they were about to jet off for the cruise party. Baby Raha can be seen adorably being cradled by daddy cool. Take a look here:

Reports suggest, Bollywood A-listers like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh are expected to join the celebrations this time as well.

Also, Radhika Merchant will be wearing an exquisite custom-made Grace Ling Couture piece. It is 3D-carved and is made using Aerospace Aluminum Technology. This has been inspired by the concept of a Galactic Princess.