Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor doesn't have baggage of stardom: Vaani Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor reportedly has a double role, as the central character Shamshera and his father. 

Ranbir Kapoor doesn&#039;t have baggage of stardom: Vaani Kapoor

Mumbai: Actress Vaani Kapoor will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in "Shamshera" after her recent hit release "War". Collaborating with Ranbir for the first time, she says the 37-year-old actor doesn't come on a film set with any baggage despite being a huge star. She added that working with him has helped her become a better actor.

"Working with him has been a very good experience for me. He is normal and humble in his approach. He doesn't come on a film set thinking that he has been a part of many successful films and is a huge star. He doesn't come with any of that baggage, so it is very easy to work with such actors. Working with him has helped me become a better actor," said Vaani, while interacting with the media at an event in Mumbai.

'Shamshera' is a Yash Raj Films production set in the 1800s. The film is directed by "Agneepath" maker Karan Malhotra and is about a dacoit tribe that fights for their rights and also the nation's Independence against the British.

Ranbir Kapoor reportedly has a double role, as the central character Shamshera and his father. Vaani Kapoor is said to essay a dancer in the film.

Sharing an update on the film's shooting status, Vaani said: "It has been shaping up well. We are in the middle of a long shooting schedule. The film will release next year. Karan Malhotra is very clear with his vision, so I just follow his instructions. He tells me exactly what he wants from my character and the film, so it becomes easy for an actor to work in his film."

On her role, Vaani said: "It is a period drama and I haven't been a part such a film earlier in my career, so it has been a new experience. I will be seen in a different avatar but unfortunately, I can't talk about my character. I can say that it is something that I haven't done before."

"Shamshera" is scheduled to release on July 31, 2020.

 

