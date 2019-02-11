हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor enjoys a game of football with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji

Ranbir spent his Sunday playing football with his industry friends.

Ranbir Kapoor enjoys a game of football with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: In the season of cricket where cricket is making the headlines all over, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was seen putting his best feet forward to make a change in the field of sports. The actor was clicked on Sunday enjoying a game of football with his 'Brahmastra' director Ayan Mukerji and some television celebs at a football ground in Juhu. 

The actor arrived at a football ground in Bandra wearing an Argentina jersey with black shorts and stylish bandana. Among those who were spotted were Ayan Mukerji, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Karan Wahi, filmmaker Bunty Wali and others. 

Here are some of the pictures of the actor from the ground: 

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Ranbir's love for football is not a hidden truth. The 'Saawariya' actor is often seen sweating it out at the football ground along with other actors. 

On the work front, the actor received rave reviews from all corners for his portrayal of Sanjay Dutt in the biographical film 'Sanju', which released last year. He is currently juggling between shooting for his projects  — 'Brahmastra', a sci-fi trilogy which is slated to release during Christmas this year and 'Shamshera', an action-adventure flick scheduled to release in July 2020. 

Tags:
Ranbir KapoorRanbir Kapoor filmKaran JoharRanbir Kapoor footballAyan Mukerji
Next
Story

I love original movies: M Night Shyamalan

Must Watch

PT3M54S

175 arrested in Uttar Pradesh as 67 die due to consumption of illicit liquor

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close