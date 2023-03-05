topStoriesenglish2580213
NewsLifestylePeople
RANBIR KAPOOR

Ranbir Kapoor Gets Mobbed By Female Admirers, Fan Tries To Touch His Face And Hands, Netizens React

In a video shared by a fan page, RK can be seen surrounded by a frenzied crowd of fans trying to catch a glimpse of the actor. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 04:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • In a video shared by a fan page, RK can be seen surrounded by a frenzied crowd of fans trying to catch a glimpse of the actor.
  • Ranbir then obliged several of them with selfies but it got ugly pretty soon.
  • One of the fans in a red shirt got emotional and started touching his face and hands. As the actor walked away, she screamed ‘' love you!!'

Trending Photos

Ranbir Kapoor Gets Mobbed By Female Admirers, Fan Tries To Touch His Face And Hands, Netizens React

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor is one of the top actors in the industry today and has a fan following of millions. He is not on any of the social media handles but he definitely rules the hearts of his fans. Currently, he is busy promoting his upcoming romcom by Luv Ranjan 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Recently, at an event, Ranbir got mobbed by his female fans in a bid to take selfies with him. 

In a video shared by a fan page, RK can be seen surrounded by a frenzied crowd of fans trying to catch a glimpse of the actor. Ranbir then obliged several of them with selfies but it got ugly pretty soon. One of the fans in a red shirt got emotional and started touching his face and hands. As the actor walked away, she screamed ‘' love you!!'

The fan later broke down after securing a selfie with Ranbir Kapoor as people around her asked, 'Isme Rone Ki Kya Baat Hai?' The caption of the viral video read, 'A fan burst into tears after seeing RK today during #TJMM promotion #RanbirKapoor" Another comment read, “This is harassment Same cant be done by a male fan'

Netizens are disappointed with this kind of behaviour, one wrote, "RK is damn too cool. They were already crossing a line. The touching and all.. it’s harassment. He handled it with grace as always." Many other fans also expressed their disagreement with such mobbing actions.

 

'Tu Jhooti Hai Makkar' stars Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Stand-Up Comic Anubhav Singh Bassi. The film is all set to release in theatres on March 8. The film is helmed by Luv Ranjan and also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Live Tv

Ranbir KapoorRanbir Kapoor mobbedRanbir Kapoor moviesRanbir Kapoor TJMMRanbir Kapoor fans

Trending news

DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory