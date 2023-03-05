Ranbir Kapoor Gets Mobbed By Female Admirers, Fan Tries To Touch His Face And Hands, Netizens React

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor is one of the top actors in the industry today and has a fan following of millions. He is not on any of the social media handles but he definitely rules the hearts of his fans. Currently, he is busy promoting his upcoming romcom by Luv Ranjan 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Recently, at an event, Ranbir got mobbed by his female fans in a bid to take selfies with him.

In a video shared by a fan page, RK can be seen surrounded by a frenzied crowd of fans trying to catch a glimpse of the actor. Ranbir then obliged several of them with selfies but it got ugly pretty soon. One of the fans in a red shirt got emotional and started touching his face and hands. As the actor walked away, she screamed ‘' love you!!'

The fan later broke down after securing a selfie with Ranbir Kapoor as people around her asked, 'Isme Rone Ki Kya Baat Hai?' The caption of the viral video read, 'A fan burst into tears after seeing RK today during #TJMM promotion #RanbirKapoor" Another comment read, “This is harassment Same cant be done by a male fan'

Netizens are disappointed with this kind of behaviour, one wrote, "RK is damn too cool. They were already crossing a line. The touching and all.. it’s harassment. He handled it with grace as always." Many other fans also expressed their disagreement with such mobbing actions.

RK is damn too cool. They were already crossing a line. The touching and all.. it's harrassment. He handled it with grace as always. — A (@Kelcadylinaa) March 4, 2023

'Tu Jhooti Hai Makkar' stars Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Stand-Up Comic Anubhav Singh Bassi. The film is all set to release in theatres on March 8. The film is helmed by Luv Ranjan and also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor in pivotal roles.