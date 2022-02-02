हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ranbir Kapoor gives a tight side hug to girlfriend Alia Bhatt in this viral selfie with their private chef!

Ranbir and Alia will share screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. 

New Delhi: The 'it' couple of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fans are eagerly waiting to see the duo get married. After Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding last year, all eyes are set on the next big fat desi marriage ceremony of Ranbir and Alia. 

Their private chef Shastry took to Instagram and shared a cute selfie with the couple where Ranbir can be seen holding his girlfriend Alia tight in a side hug. Don't miss the smile on his ladylove's face. 

Shastry also penned a beautiful note in the caption reading: Two years ago, I started out by assisting @chefharsh as a Private Chef for you @aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor. It’s now been 6 months since I started cooking for y’all and it’s been exciting and a learning experience every single day since. Looking forward to cooking you crazier meals now! @chefharsh, all this isn’t possible without your constant support, guidance and most of all, trust. #privatechef #PandaGang

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shastry  (@_shastry)

The couple has been dating for over 4 years now and the fans adore their off-screen chemistry. 

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will share screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. 

 

 

