हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is all smiles with mom Neetu, sister Riddhima in new family picture

Actor Ranbir Kapoor might not be on social media but his photos and videos somehow make their way to his fans.

Ranbir Kapoor is all smiles with mom Neetu, sister Riddhima in new family picture
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Actor Ranbir Kapoor might not be on social media but his photos and videos somehow make their way to his fans.

On Sunday, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a new picture of the actor on her Instagram handle, in which he can be seen enjoying an intimate family dinner with mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima.

 

Ranbir looked dashing in a printed shirt and his bearded look. On the other hand, Neetu wore a black shrug with a white T-shirt and Riddhima donned a simple, elegant outfit.
Riddhima captioned the post, "Love & only love."

Talking about Ranbir's upcoming projects, he will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's' Brahmastra' in which he will be sharing the screen space with ladylove Alia Bhatt for the first time. The movie will also feature megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. The film will release on September 9, 2022.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ranbir Kapoorfamily timenew picNeetu KapoorRiddhima Kapoorfamily dinner
Next
Story

Taimur Ali Khan playfully hits father Saif Ali Khan in viral video, netizens call 'Jyada laad pyaar ka natija'

Must Watch

PT13M52S

Turkish President Erdogan and President Putin held talks