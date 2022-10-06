Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif clicked under one roof at Kalyanaraman's Navratri celebration, fans can't keep calm - PICS

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were recently clicked together under one roof and pictures broke the internet. The duo was present at Kalyanaraman's grand Navratri celebrations at Kerala and were accompanied by other A-listers including Nagarjuna Akkineni Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prabhu Ganeshan, R Madhavan, Bengali actress Ritabhari Chakraborty among others.

But what caught fans' attention was Katrina and Ranbir's presence together at a place, literally after ages. For those unaware, the duo dated for the longest time before calling it quits and moving on in their personal spaces.

Today, Katrina is married to Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir to Alia Bhatt, who held a baby shower bash recently.

The Kalyanaraman family owns the famous Kalyan Jewellers brand and Katrina has been the face of the jewellery for many years. The family annually hosts a grand Navratri puja and this time the star-studded affair saw many celebrities paying their obesience. Ranbir and Katrina Kaif can be seen posing with the Kalyan family and other stars but the duo stood away from each other.

However, fans of the two thronged social media and couldn't keep calm watching the two in one frame after ages.