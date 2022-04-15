New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's long-awaited wedding of the year took place on April 14, 2022. In the solemn presence of family and close friends, Ralia exchanged vows and tied the knot at RK's house - Vastu.

In the latest viral video from the varmala ceremony, Ranbir can be seen kneeling down for his ladylove as the two exchange the garlands. Popular pap Viral Bhayani shared the inside wedding video on social media:

The bride and groom wearing celeb-favourite Sabyasachi Mukherjee's ivory collection posed for the shutterbugs were greeted by the paps on duty and waved at fans too.

The stunning dreamy wedding pictures were shared by Alia Bhatt on social media soon after the ceremony was over. Almost everyone wished the couple including Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Nargis Fakhri and others.

Ranbir and Alia dated for almost 4 years and declared love for each other by walking in together for the first time at actress Sonam Kapoor's Mumbai reception in 2018.