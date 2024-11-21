Mumbai: A leaked video of Ranbir Kapoor performing high-octane action sequences has taken the internet by storm, sparking speculation that the actor might be a part of the highly anticipated Dhoom 4. The clip, which shows Ranbir engaging in intense stunts and sleek choreography, has left fans excited about what could be his first full-fledged action role.

Netizens are buzzing with theories, with many pointing out that the Animal star has begun shooting for Dhoom 4 as there have been several reports of him doing the film helmed by his friend director Ayan Mukerji. Some fans are also speculating that the footage might be from an entirely different project or an advertisement. However, the polished visuals and adrenaline-fueled action have made it difficult to dismiss the possibility of Dhoom 4.

If confirmed, Ranbir’s addition to the franchise would mark a fresh and exciting turn for the series. Ranbir has interesting lines up from being a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Ranbir will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana and the leaked images of him as Ram have only left the fans excited.