Ranbir Kapoor poses with his 'happy fan' Vignesh Shivan, filmmaker calls him 'iconic actor, humble person'!

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan on Sunday shared some aww-inspiring pictures with none other than Ranbir Kapoor. Calling himself as a ‘happy fan’, he also heaped praises at the actor and also went on calling him as an humble person.

Sharing the pictures on his Instagram handle, he wrote, “That’s how happy one feels when clicking a pic with an iconic Actor & an amazing , humble person.. #ranbirkapoor #fanboy #fanboymoment

#BestActor #ranbirkapoorfan..”

In the pictures, the duo was clicked inside an elevator but it is not known where Ranbir and Vignesh met.

Clad in a white T-shirt along with his signature blue cap, the ‘Rockstar’ actor posed with Vignesh.

On the work front, Ranbir will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in which he will be seen with his girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt for the first time. The movie will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy in important roles.

The film will release on September 9, 2022.