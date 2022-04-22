हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna begins shoot of 'Animal' in Manali

Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna have commenced shooting for their upcoming film 'Animal', the makers announced on Friday. The Hindi-language crime drama is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of 'Kabir Singh' fame and backed by T-Series.

The production company said the team is currently filming in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

"Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna kickstart the first schedule of the film in Himachal Pradesh," the statement read.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures, "Animal" is slated to be released on August 11, 2023.

Ranbir will next be seen in the first part of filmmaker Ayan Mukherji's "Brahmastra". The film marks his maiden onscreen collaboration with wife Alia Bhatt.

