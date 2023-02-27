Ranbir Kapoor Reveals He Is Working On Kishore Kumar’s Biopic, Says, ‘Main 11 Saal Se...’

New Delhi: Actor Ranbir Kapoor has cleared the air on rumours of him headlining former cricketer Sourav Ganguly`s biopic. At a promotional event for his upcoming rom-com `Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar`, Ranbir was asked by the media if he is doing a biopic on Sourav Ganguly.

Responding to this question, Ranbir said, "I think dada (Sourav Ganguly) is a living legend not just in India, around the world. A biopic on him will be very special. Unfortunately, mujhe yeh film offer nahi huyi hai (I have not been offered this film). I think the makers of Luv films are still writing the script."

However, he confirmed that he is working on the biopic of late singer-actor Kishore Kumar."Main 11 saal se Kishore Kumar ke biopic pe kaam kar raha hoon (I have been working on Kishore Kumar`s biopic for 11 years). We have been writing that with Anurag Basu and I`m hoping that it`s gonna be my next biopic. But maine abhi tak dada k upar jo biopic ban rahi hai uske baare mein kuch suna nahi hai (But so far I haven`t heard anything about the biopic being made on dada). So, I don`t know," Ranbir added.

Earlier on Sunday, Ranbir was spotted playing cricket with Sourav Ganguly at Kolkata`s Eden Gardens. Several pictures of the duo on the field emerged online. Ranbir sported a black T-shirt and pants while Sourav wore a white T-shirt and trousers. The words `Ranbir`s Makkar XI` was written on the actor`s T-shirt while Sourav`s T-shirt had `Dada`s Jhooti XI` written on it. Ranbir`s `Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar` is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 8.