topStoriesenglish2577473
NewsLifestylePeople
RANBIR KAPOOR

Ranbir Kapoor Reveals He Is Working On Kishore Kumar’s Biopic, Says, ‘Main 11 Saal Se...’

Amid rumours that Ranbir Kapoor will headline Sourav Ganguly's biopic, the actor confirmed working on Kishore Kumar's biopic.

Edited By:  Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 09:42 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Ranbir Kapoor Reveals He Is Working On Kishore Kumar’s Biopic, Says, ‘Main 11 Saal Se...’

New Delhi: Actor Ranbir Kapoor has cleared the air on rumours of him headlining former cricketer Sourav Ganguly`s biopic. At a promotional event for his upcoming rom-com `Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar`, Ranbir was asked by the media if he is doing a biopic on Sourav Ganguly. 

Responding to this question, Ranbir said, "I think dada (Sourav Ganguly) is a living legend not just in India, around the world. A biopic on him will be very special. Unfortunately, mujhe yeh film offer nahi huyi hai (I have not been offered this film). I think the makers of Luv films are still writing the script." 

However, he confirmed that he is working on the biopic of late singer-actor Kishore Kumar."Main 11 saal se Kishore Kumar ke biopic pe kaam kar raha hoon (I have been working on Kishore Kumar`s biopic for 11 years). We have been writing that with Anurag Basu and I`m hoping that it`s gonna be my next biopic. But maine abhi tak dada k upar jo biopic ban rahi hai uske baare mein kuch suna nahi hai (But so far I haven`t heard anything about the biopic being made on dada). So, I don`t know," Ranbir added. 

Earlier on Sunday, Ranbir was spotted playing cricket with Sourav Ganguly at Kolkata`s Eden Gardens. Several pictures of the duo on the field emerged online. Ranbir sported a black T-shirt and pants while Sourav wore a white T-shirt and trousers. The words `Ranbir`s Makkar XI` was written on the actor`s T-shirt while Sourav`s T-shirt had `Dada`s Jhooti XI` written on it. Ranbir`s `Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar` is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 8. 

Live Tv

Ranbir KapoorRanbir Kapoor Kishore Kumar biopicSourav GangulyRanbir Kapoor Sourab Ganguly biopic

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985