Ranbir Kapoor’s trainer lauds his dedication for fitness after daughter’s birth, says, ‘he didn’t skip a beat and...’

New Delhi: New-dad Ranbir Kapoor is on cloud nine after he welcomed his first child, a daughter, with wife Alia Bhatt. However, the actor will not treat that as an excuse to skip the workout. Yes, you heard it right! Ranbir Kapoor is not missing out on any training and gym session despite the birth of daughter.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor’s trainer Drew Neal took to his Instagram handle and praised him for the dedication. “This guy probably had the best excuse not to hit the gym this week after the birth of his baby daughter. However, he didn’t skip a beat and smashed every single session,” he wrote.

See the post here

Fans of the actor also started praising him as they saw the post. “Work harder without any excuses,” commented one fan. “He looked in good shape in Brahmastra, now we know how,” added another user with fire emoji.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their first child, a daughter, on November 6, 2022. The couple got hitched on April 14 this year. Taking to Instagram, Alia Bhatt had announced the arrival of their daughter with joy and excitement. “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir,” Alia had captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor had two releases this year including 'Shamshera' and 'Brahmastra', whereas Alia was seen in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'RRR', 'Darlings' and 'Brahmastra'.

Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' and Gal Gadot’s ‘Heart of Stone’ while Ranbir will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’.