Ranbir Kapoor Turns Groom For The Second Time; Fans Cannot Get Over The Ramayana Star's Good Looks
Ranbir Kapoor leaves fans weak on the knees with his groom avatar all over again.
Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor recently made head turns with his groom avatar for the second time. Ranbir wore a peach and beige combination sherwani for a ramp walk and boy he left his fans mesmerised and how. Ranbir Kapoor was present in Delhi last night to attend the event. At the event, Ranbir too was questioned about his dulha avatar, and when asked about it he had a very funny reply to which he said," Yes, I asked them further is no Dulhan otherwise ghar mai problem hojayega".
#RanbirKapoor walks for Tasva pic.twitter.com/9Vjvs6I3ib— RK (@seeuatthemovie) October 13, 2024
Journo : Ranbir aaj aap yahaan Dulhe ban chuke hain ....ramp walk ..
RK : Wahi main pooch Raha tha ki Koi dulhan toh nahi haina yahaan warna Ghar main kuch problem hojayegi
Ranbir's media interaction after the Tasva show yesterday #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/LjZ52WGROv — Park (@Crown_Kapoor) October 14, 2024
Ranbir Kapoor dances with the entire influencers after the ramp walk and one cannot stop staring at the beauty of the Kapoor boy.
Ranbir calling all the models to dance on the stage #RanbirKapoor
pic.twitter.com/JhzWky0aRf— VarunRK (@Varun_RK88) October 14, 2024
and the beauty is Ranbir Kapoor dancing with the other influencers #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/EiTc5H9v3l — (@RKs_Tilllast) October 13, 2024
RK looks so royal #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/YmxajkskJd — RK (@seeuatthemovie) October 13, 2024
On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor has a series of lineups from Ramayana, Love And War, and Brahmastra 2 and 3. It is also reported that he has signed Dhoom 4 produced by Aditya Chopra.
