RANBIR KAPOOR

Ranbir Kapoor Turns Groom For The Second Time; Fans Cannot Get Over The Ramayana Star's Good Looks

Ranbir Kapoor leaves fans weak on the knees with his groom avatar all over again.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2024, 03:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ranbir Kapoor Turns Groom For The Second Time; Fans Cannot Get Over The Ramayana Star's Good Looks Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor recently made head turns with his groom avatar for the second time. Ranbir wore a peach and beige combination sherwani for a ramp walk and boy he left his fans mesmerised and how. Ranbir Kapoor was present in Delhi last night to attend the event. At the event, Ranbir too was questioned about his dulha avatar, and when asked about it he had a very funny reply to which he said," Yes, I asked them further is no Dulhan otherwise ghar mai problem hojayega".

Ranbir Kapoor dances with the entire influencers after the ramp walk and one cannot stop staring at the beauty of the Kapoor boy.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor has a series of lineups from Ramayana, Love And War, and Brahmastra 2 and 3. It is also reported that he has signed Dhoom 4 produced by Aditya Chopra.

