Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor recently made head turns with his groom avatar for the second time. Ranbir wore a peach and beige combination sherwani for a ramp walk and boy he left his fans mesmerised and how. Ranbir Kapoor was present in Delhi last night to attend the event. At the event, Ranbir too was questioned about his dulha avatar, and when asked about it he had a very funny reply to which he said," Yes, I asked them further is no Dulhan otherwise ghar mai problem hojayega".

Journo : Ranbir aaj aap yahaan Dulhe ban chuke hain ....ramp walk ..



RK : Wahi main pooch Raha tha ki Koi dulhan toh nahi haina yahaan warna Ghar main kuch problem hojayegi



Ranbir Kapoor dances with the entire influencers after the ramp walk and one cannot stop staring at the beauty of the Kapoor boy.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor has a series of lineups from Ramayana, Love And War, and Brahmastra 2 and 3. It is also reported that he has signed Dhoom 4 produced by Aditya Chopra.