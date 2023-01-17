Ranbir Kapoor's co-star Evelyn Sharma is pregnant again, flaunts huge baby bump

NEW DELHI: Actress Evelyn Sharma, who welcomed her first child almost one-and-a-half year back, is all set to embrace motherhood again. The actress took to social media and announced that she is expecting her second child with her husband, an Indo-Australian dental surgeon Dr Tushaan Bhindi.

The photo shared by Evelyn showed her with a heavy baby bump. She was clad in a black crop top and flaunted her bump. Captioning the photos, she wrote, "Can't wait to hold you in my arms!! Baby 2 is on the way!"

Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media and commented on her photo with some adorable posts.

Neha Dhupia wrote, "Many congratulations twice the love and fun."

Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, "Congratulations to you my dearest such great news

Lisa Haydon wrote, "Congrats Evelyn. Beautiful news"

Elnaaz Norouzi wrote, "wow"

Actress Evelyn Sharma got married to her long-term beau and fiance Tushaan Bhindi on May 15, 2021. In June, she had taken to Instagram to share gorgeous photos from her dreamy countryside wedding in Australia. She currently resides in Australia with her husband and daughter - Ava. The actress celebrated her daughter's first birthday in November last year and shared pics and videos from the celebrations with her fans.

While Tushaan Bhindi is an Australia-based surgeon and also entrepreneur, Evelyn is famous for playing side roles in various Bollywood films. She gained fame after she shared the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'. She has also been a part of films like 'Main Tera Hero', 'Jab Harry Met Sejal', 'Saaho', 'Nautanki Sala' among others.