Ranbir Kapoor's fan treats him like God, actor gets trolled

Mumbai: It was a thrilling moment for a die-hard fan of Ranbir Kapoor who got to meet him and hand over gifts to his favourite actor. But it made many netizens frown as the young fan treated the "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" actor like a God by touching his feet.

In a video that has gone viral online, a man who describes himself as a "die-hard fan of Ranbir Kapoor. I can do anything for him. He is my life, my world, my everything" on Instagram, is seen touching Ranbir's feet. This led many netizens troll the actor, who didn't stop the fan from doing so.

Here's what some of them commented on the post on Instagram:

"I don't understand why people are crazy about film stars. They are just human beings like us. Why some people treat them like Gods?"

"Lol. Alia Bhatt (actress) chose this angry man over humble Sid (actor Sidharth Malhotra). Look at Sid's video when he meets his fans and look at this 'drugbir'. Sid even asked his fan for water and RK didn't even ask him to sit with him."

"Why fan has to touch his feet and sit down instead of sitting on chair. Fans make celebrities. This is not expected from Ranbir."

"Itna (so much) attitude. I hate Ranbir Kapoor."

"Pata nahi log celebrities ko bhagwan kyu maan lete hai (Wonder why people consider celebrities as Gods)."

"He is very rude."

"Why sit down? You are a fan. What nonsense and Ranbir didn't even tell him to sit up."

Meanwhile, the year has been hectic for Ranbir as he is working simultaneously on "Brahmastra" and "Shamshera".