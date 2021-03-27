Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend Alia Bhatt showers love on Neetu Kapoor's Indian Idol look

NEW DELHI: Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor recently graced the stage of Indian Idol 12 as a celebrity guest. The actress, who is otherwise quite active on Instagram, shared a bunch of photos from the outing, giving a detailed look at the outfit she donned for the event. Apart from sharing the photos, Neetu extended her gratitude to designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and her stylists for the effort behind her look.

"Stress less and enjoy the best Had lots of fun at the sets of Indian Idol!! @sonytvofficial. Thanks for making me look fab! Outfit @abujanisandeepkhosla Jewellery @kunaljdedhia @stylebyami @mehakoberoi @sheetal_f_khan," the actress wrote in the caption alongwith the photos.

Actress Alia Bhatt, who has been dating Neetu Kapoor's son Ranbir Kapoor, and has grown quite close to the entire Kapoor family, showered her with compliments. "So prettyyyyyyy," wrote Alia along with several heart emojis. Actress Karisma Kapoor and Neetu's daughter Ridhimma Kapoor Sahni too dropped adorable comments on Neetu's photos.

The actress had appeared as a celebrity guest on the special 'Rishi Neetu' episode of Indian Idol 12. During the show, Neetu was seen getting emotional as she shared several fond memories with her husband and the late actor. The special 'Rishi Neetu' show was held in tribute to her and her late husband and will be aired over the weekend.

Promos for the episode showed Neetu dancing to the song 'Ek Main Aur Ek Tu' from the film 'Khel Khel Mein', starring Rishi and herself. She also received video messages from her children Ranbir and Ridhimma on the show. Meanwhile, Ranbir disclosed how he was dismissed by a classical singing guru for lacking the basic 'sur and taal, which are mandatory to learn music'. On the other hand, her daughter Ridhimma called her mother an 'iron lady and timeless Indian Idol'.

On the show, Neetu also handed over show judge Neha Kakkar a 'shagun ka lifafa' as she met with the singer for the first time since her wedding to Rohanpreet Singh.