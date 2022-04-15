MUMBAI: Veteran star Neetu Kapoor officially became Alia Bhatt's mother-in-law on Thursday. Welcoming the 'Raazi' star to her family, Neetu re-shared Ranbir and Alia's wedding pictures on her Instagram handle.

Sharing the photos, Neetu wrote, 'My World' with red-heart and evil-eye emoticons.

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni too posted a heartfelt message on social media for her new sister-in-law Alia Bhatt. "Couldn't have asked for a better addition to our family! @aliaabhatt We love you and can't wait to be a part of this incredible journey you both have embarked on! Welcome to the family my precious girl -But you always were a part of it," she captioned her Instagram.

She also posted inside photos of the wedding with Kareena Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Shaheen Bhatt and others.

Bollywood director Karan Johar on Thursday called Ranbir Kapoor as his "son-in-law" in an emotional post he penned while sharing the wedding pictures of Kapoor with Alia Bhatt. Karan who mentored Alia Bhatt in her movie career took to his Instagram profile to reshare wedding pictures posted by Alia on social media."It`s days like this that we live for ...where there is the most beautiful blend of family, love and absolute emotion..... overwhelmed and so full of love in my heart... my darling @aliaabhatt this is such a beautiful life step and my love and blessings go with you everywhere ... Ranbir! I love you... now and forever!You are now my son in law...badhai ho and here`s to decades of happiness," Johar wrote.

The heart-warming post accumulated more than two lakh likes on the photo-sharing platform with celebrities and fans chiming into the comments section, leaving congratulatory messages for the newlyweds.

Ranbir, 39, and Alia, 29 tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the 'Barfi' actor's Bandra abode Vastu on Thursday. The ceremony was attended by the couple's family members and close friends.

The pre-wedding festivities including a special pooja and Mehendi ceremony were conducted on Wednesday. Ranbir and Alia's upcoming film 'Brahmastra' is produced by Karan Johar. The pair first made their appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.

