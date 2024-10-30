Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The film has been the talk of the talk ever since Ranbir and Sai Pallavi's pictures were leaked online as Ram and Sita. The fans went frenzy seeing them as Ram and Sita and the excitement was at its peak. And now Ranbir Kapoor's Co-star and popular TV actress who reportedly plays the role of Kaushalaya Ram's mother is all praises for the Animal star. In an interview with YouTube Channel Join Films, Indira Krishna spoke about Ranbir and his acting skills,”He is a brilliant actor but he can connect with a common man. I have never seen him speak in a disrespectful way with anyone. The way he has respected me in the industry, I don’t think anyone else has”

Indira even hyped about Ranbir’s versatility as an actor in the same interview and said, “ I feel if anyone could have played Ram beautifully, it is Ranbir. I can’t see another actor playing Ram. He is a very versatile actor. And he challenges himself”.

The actress further added, “He is one of the most concrete actors. He thinks before performing. He works on the scene and he works with the co actor. He gives cues to the co-actors. And his eyes are his plus point.”

Indira revealed that the audience will be curious to know what’s going on between Ranbir and Yash’s role, “Ram and Ravana are your main characters so people would want to see what is it that Ranbir can do as Ram. So for Ranbir, it becomes a challenge. Like Yash is doing Ravan, so for him also it is a challenge. How you convince the audience is a task for the director”.

Ramayana is slated to release in 2025 and indeed fans are thrilled.