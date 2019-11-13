Ranbir Kapoor's viral mirror selfie sets internet on fire—See inside

New Delhi: B-Town superstar Ranbir Kapoor has an ocean of fan following who simply adore him and eagerly wait for his movies to hit the screens. The private person that he is, Ranbir has stayed away from the social media buzz as of now but that does not mean he is not popular on it.

Several of his pictures and videos go viral in no time. As he clocks 12 years in movies, his hairstylist who has seen his journey from the start decided to share a picture where Ranbir is clicking a selfie in the mirror.

The mirror selfie of the actor is breaking the internet. Celebrity hairstylist Ajay Kaloya shared a few heartfelt lines along with the picture. He wrote: “12years of Ranbir Kapoor in Hindi cinema. It feels Soo good to be a part of someones journey who has achieved Soo much only with the passion and love for films...Talented Versatile and a star who will keep giving us more every time he comes on screen. From rockstar I got an opportunity to work with him and give different looks with each character that he portrayed.... #ranbirkapoor #rk #hindicinema #celebrityhairstylist #bollywood#hairartist #hairbyajay #bollywoodmovie #celebrity”

On the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Sanjay Dutt biopic titled 'Sanju'. His performance not only earned him several awards and accolades but also left the critics mighty impressed.

He is currently busy with Dharma Productions 'Brahmastra' featuring ladylove Alia Bhatt in the lead, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and will release next year.

The actor will also be seen in YRF's 'Shamshera' co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.