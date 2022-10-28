Randeep Hooda celebrates Diwali with his rumoured girlfriend Lin Laishram, shares pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda recently took to his social media account and shared some pictures wishing his fans on the occasion of Diwali, but what got the most attention was his picture with his rumoured girlfriend Lin Laishram. In the picture, both looked beautiful holding Diyas in their hands.

Randeep Hooda has been part of the Bollywood industry for more than a decade now and has delivered hits like 'Sarbjit' and 'Kick' among others, but has remained quite reserved in terms of his personal or love life. With these posts now circulating on social media platforms, many have started asking the question if the actor has made his relationship official with the actress.

Here is the post shared by the actor on his Instagram:

Here is another picture shared by the actor:

The actor's rumoured girlfriend, Lin Laishram, is a jeweller and an actor who has appeared in a number of films. It includes names such as Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Om shanti Om' and the recently released series 'Modern Love'. She will also be seen next in the Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Varma starrer 'Devotion of Suspect X'.

On the other hand, Randeep Hooda, who was last seen in the series 'Streets: The Final Chapter' has a number of projects in hand. It includes names such as 'CAT', 'Anari is Back' and 'Kick 2' among others.