Randeep Hooda Distributes Ration To Flood-Hit Victims In Haryana

On Tuesday, Randeep shared a video where he is seen distributing ration to people with the team of Seva.

Last Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 11:20 PM IST|Source: ANI

Randeep Hooda Distributes Ration To Flood-Hit Victims In Haryana Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Randeep Hooda has come forward to help the flood-hit victims in Haryana. 

On Tuesday, Randeep shared a video where he is seen distributing ration to people with the team of Seva. His girlfriend Lin Laishram also joined him in the relief effort. "Seva...Urging others to come out and join hands in helping each other," he captioned the post.

 

A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

In the picture, Randeep can be seen wearing a saffron-coloured headgear as he hands out a bottle of cooking oil to a survivor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Randeep recently finished shooting for the film 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'. The film is a biopic of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar. Directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is pro
duced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Randeep Hooda Films with Legend Studios and Avak Films.'Pavitra Rishta' fame Ankita Lokhande will be seen opposite Randeep in the film.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was born on 28 May 1883 in Maharashtra's Nashik. He was a freedom fighter, politician, lawyer, and writer. Savarkar is known for coining the term 'Hindutva'.

He was recently seen in 'Sergeant', a suspense cop-drama.

