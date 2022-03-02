हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda gets injured, undergoes knee surgery at Mumbai hospital

Actor Randeep Handoo suffered a knee injury last month while performing one of the scenes on a film sets. As per a source, he was admitted to the hospital on March 1 for treatment.

Randeep Hooda gets injured, undergoes knee surgery at Mumbai hospital
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actor Randeep Hooda is currently undergoing knee surgery at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Randeep suffered a knee injury last month while performing one of the scenes on the sets of 'Inspector Avinash', and now as per a source, he was admitted to the hospital on March 1 for treatment.

However, Randeep has not shared any details about his injury on his social media handles yet.

Speaking of his project 'Inspector Avinash', it is a crime thriller show directed by Neeraj Pathak of Sunny Deol-starrer 'Bhaiji Superhit' fame.

Tags:
Randeep Hooda, Knee surgery, Inspector Avinash
