Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram To Have Mythology-Themed Wedding In Manipur?

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, who have been dating each other for a while now, are all set to walk down the aisle this month. As per several media reports, details of their wedding, from date, venue to guest list and theme have been revealed.

A recent Hindustan Times report claimed that Randeep and Lin are planning a mythology-themed wedding, borrowing an idea from the Mahabharata. One of the five Pandava brothers, Arjuna, travelled to Manipura and wed Princess Chitrangada.

As per the report, the wedding will take place on November 29, 2023. Randeep and Lin have opted for a traditional Manipuri-themed wedding. Actually, the actor's future wife Lynn comes from Manipur. Whereas Randeep Hooda is a resident of Rohtak, Haryana.

Only close friends and family of the couple are expected to be present at the intimate ceremony. Randeep is known to be a private individual, who wishes to stay out of the spotlight. And hence, the couple has been extremely silent about the special occasion.

According to the report, Randeep is excited to officially announce his relationship and is presently experiencing joy. For their wedding, the couple is planning a two-day celebration that will start on November 28.

Randeep and Laishram intend to host a reception for their close friends and industry contacts in Mumbai after the wedding. The reception's date is still up in the air, though. They decided to get married in Manipur because Randeep cherishes his privacy and doesn't want the wedding to receive a lot of media attention. Randeep also wants to begin this new chapter of his life in a location that is important to him and his partner.

Though they have hinted at their relationship on social media, Randeep and Laishram have refrained from talking about it in public. They haven't discussed it in public because they prefer to keep it private. But once they have formally sealed their marriage vows, they are apparently eager to share their happy times with the world.

Lin Laisharam is an actress by profession and made her debut by doing a cameo in Farah Khan's 2007 film Om Shanti Om. In the film, she played the role of Om Kapoor's friend. She later played the role of Priyanka Chopra's friend in Mary Kom. According to India Times, she had also auditioned for the titular role which eventually went to Chopra.

Apart from these, she has also appeared in the 2019 comedy-drama Axone, Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon, and the web series Modern Love: Mumbai. Recently, she played the role of Kareena Kapoor's coworker in the mystery thriller Jaane Jaan. Apart from these, she has also appeared in the indie film Umrika and a short film titled Ave Marie. In the former directed by Prashant Nair, she essayed the role of a Nepali girl and was paired alongside Prateik Babbar.

Regarding his professional career, Randeep's upcoming film is Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, in which he portrays the title freedom fighter.