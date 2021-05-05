हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda pitches in to provide oxygen concentrators

Actor Randeep Hooda on Tuesday (May 4) posted an Instagram video announcing that he has teamed up with an NGO to arrange oxygen concentrators.

Randeep Hooda pitches in to provide oxygen concentrators

New Delhi: Actor Randeep Hooda on Tuesday (May 4) posted an Instagram video announcing that he has teamed up with an NGO to arrange oxygen concentrators.

Randeep and the NGO, Khalsa Aid, aim to arrange at least 700 concentrators for the COVID-afflicted, at a time when oxygen is in short supply all over the country.

In the video post, Randeep stands displaying various placards that read slogans like "India needs Oxygen", "Every 4 minutes a person dies by COVID-19", "Crematoriums and burials are running out of space", and "You can save precious lives".

He asked people to donate for the cause, and reiterated his appeal in the caption alongside the video.

"It's your chance to save lives! With India facing the worst of the pandemic, people are dying due to lack of oxygen. Let's come together to help the country fight #COVID and save precious lives. @khalsaaid_india is providing oxygen concentrators and we urge you to come forward and do you bit to help India breathe," Randeep wrote in the caption.

On the work front, Randeep Hooda plays the antagonist in the Eid release "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai", starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. The Prabhu Deva directorial is slated for a pay-per-view release digitally on May 13.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Randeep HoodaKhalsa AidNGOOxygen concentratorsCOVID-19Coronaviruscovid
Next
Story

Amitabh Bachchan urges fans to follow health protocols amid rising COVID-19 cases

Must Watch

PT26M16S

Why did violence not stop in West Bengal even after TMC's victory?