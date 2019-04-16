close

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda supports Alia Bhatt, calls Kangana Ranaut 'chronic victim' in cryptic tweet

For the uninitiated, Kangana first called out Alia for not backing her at 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' release. 

Randeep Hooda supports Alia Bhatt, calls Kangana Ranaut &#039;chronic victim&#039; in cryptic tweet
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Talented Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has featured in a number of performance-heavy projects leaving a lasting impact on the fans' minds. He has always made his opinions loud and clear, never really shying away from calling a spade a spade.

Recently, he tweeted supporting Alia Bhatt and without taking anyone's name, he slammed Kangana Ranaut for her jibe against the 'Raazi' star. Randeep in his cryptic tweet wrote: “Dearest @aliaa08 I’m so glad you are not letting the opinions of very occasional actors and chronic victims affect you and your work .. kudos to you for your continued efforts to outdo yourself.”

Alia was quick to respond on Twitter.

For the uninitiated, Kangana first called out Alia for not backing her at 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' release. She even called her a puppet of filmmaker Karan Johar. However, Alia chose not to reply.

Recently, when asked about Alia's performance in 'Gully Boy', Kangana again took a dig at her calling her performance in the movie 'mediocre'. She had previously started the whole 'nepotism' debate on Karan Johar's talk show.

Now, Randeep decided to shower his support to Alia, who has not really spoken on the controversy yet.

Randeep and Alia have worked together in 'Highway' which was helmed by Imtiaz Ali.

 

 

