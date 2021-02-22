Randhir Kapoor reveals Kareena Kapoor's second baby resembles Taimur Ali Khan

New Delhi: Veteran actor and Kareena Kapoor's father, Randhir Kapoor talking about whom the newest family member resembles, shared to ETimes that the new born baby boy has taken after his elder brother, four years old, Taimur Ali Khan.

Randhir first said that he finds all newborns similar but on insistance claimed that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's second child, resembles Taimur.

"Mujhe toh saare bachche ek jaise lagte hain (I think all babies look alike)," Randhir said. He later added, "Well, they were all saying there that he looks like his elder brother Taimur."

Saif and Kareena's friends and family took to social media to congratulate the couple with adorable posts and Instagram stories.

Kareena's elder sister, actor Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback photo on her Instagram account, of the time when Kareena was a baby. In the photo, Karisma can be seen standing next to her father Randhir Kapoor, who is holding baby Kareena in his arms. Karisma captioned her photo as, “That’s my sis when she was a new born and now she’s a mama once again !! And I’m a masi again so excited.”

Actor Alia Bhatt, Neha Dhupia, cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, best friend Amrita Arora were some others who took to Instagram to congratulate the 'Jab We Met' actor.

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby on February 21 at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai. The couple has yet not shared a glimpse of the newborn or revealed his name.