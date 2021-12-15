Range Rover car, diamond necklace: Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan bless Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal with expensive wedding gifts

NEW DELHI: It may have been a private wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal and not many Bollywood celebrities were seen attending it, but they made sure to send their regards to the newlyweds in the form of gifts. Just as Katrina and Vicky were about to leave for their honeymoon, they were bombarded with some expensive gifts from their colleagues in the industry. While there is no confirmation yet, we bring to you details about some of the gifts VicKat received as their wedding presents, which are extraordinarily expensive.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is known to for gifting expensive cars and other things to people he cares about, and Katrina is one among them. The 'Rajneeti' actress is known to be extremely close to Salman. In fact, it is no hidden fact that it was Salman who helped Katrina set a career in Bollywood. The 'Dabangg' star has reportedly gifted a brand new Range Rover car worth a staggering 3 crore rupees to Katrina Kaif as her wedding gift.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who was once in a relationship with Katrina Kaif and did several films with her, did not attend the wedding of his ex-girlfriend, which took place in Rajasthan. However, he made sure to extend his wishes and regards by gifting her a diamond necklace worth 2.7 crore rupees.

Katrina Kaif and and Shah Rukh Khan worked together a couple of films. The two are said to be good friends and have often been seen partying together. In fact, Shah Rukh is also said to be friends with Vicky Kaushal. While King Khan may not have attended Katrina and Vicky's wedding due to personal reasons, he gifted the newlyweds an expensive painting worth 1.5 lakh rupees.

Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan is friends with both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. According to reports, the 'Super 30' actor gave Vicky a new BMW G310 R bike worth 3 lakh rupees.

Actress Alia Bhatt, who once shared a very close bond with Katrina, gifted the couple a perfume basket worth lakhs of rupees.

Actress Anushka Sharma, who shared screen space with Katrina in films like 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' and 'Zero', has reportedly gifted Kat diamond earrings worth Rs 6 lakh.

Katrina Kaif's close friend Taapsee Pannu has also gifted Katrina Kaif a platinum bracelet.

Live TV