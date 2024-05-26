Advertisement
SIKANDER BHARTI

'Rangeela Raja' Director Sikander Bharti Succumbs To Cancer

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 26, 2024, 07:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau
'Rangeela Raja' Director Sikander Bharti Succumbs To Cancer Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sikander Bharti, known for directing Bollywood movies from the late 1980s to the mid-1990s, died at 60 on Friday. He battled cancer for six months before passing away at the age of 60.

Sikander Bharti was cremated on Saturday with family and friends in attendance. His last directorial venture was the film 'Rangeela Raja,' starring Govinda.

Sikander Bharti gained recognition for directing various films, such as 'Ghar Ka Chiraag' with Rajesh Khanna, Chunky Pandey, and Neelam; 'Zaalim' starring Akshay Kumar; 'Police Wala' featuring Chunky Panday; and 'Do Fantoosh' with Amjad Khan and Shakti Kapoor.

He collaborated with a diverse range of actors in the industry, from Rajesh Khanna to Govinda, and explored different genres including action, drama, and comedy. Sikander Bharti's directorial portfolio also includes movies like 'Rupaye Dus Karod,' 'Bhai Bhai,' 'Sar Utha Ke Jiyo,' and 'Dand-Nayak.'

His last film, 'Rangeela Raja,' released in 2019, was a comedy featuring Govinda in a dual role. The movie was penned and produced by Pahlaj Nihalani. Sikander Bharti is survived by his wife, Pinky, and their three children, Sipika, Yuvika, and Sukrat. 

