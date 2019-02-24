Rangoli Chandel lashes out at netizens for trolling Kangana Ranaut's mechanical horse video

New Delhi: A video from Kangana Ranaut's latest film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi went viral on social media a few days ago. In the video, the actress was battling the British army but all while riding a mechanical horse. However, the video didn't go down well with the netizens and they trolled Kangana massively.

Rangoli Chandel, Kangana's sister, lashed out at trolls for poking fun at her sister. He wrote, "How else do you take close up on a galloping horse, this is called a machanical horse and used in movies like Gladiator, The last Samurai, Brave heart and Manikarnika ... only for the close ups ....dumb people get excited to see technology... Dumbos !!!"

Kangana's first-period drama was produced by Zee Studios and it released in a massive 3000 screens in the country. It also released in 50 countries with 700 screen count worldwide. Therefore, the total screen count of 'Manikarnika' came to be a massive 3700. The movie released in three languages—Hindi, Tamil and Telugu respectively.

Kangana played the titular role of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. The period-drama showcases the tough life of Rani Laxmibai and her war against the British East India Company during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

The film clashed with Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray' at the Box Office.

A special screening of the film was organized for President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Cultural Centre on January 18, 2019 in presence of Kangana and her team before release of the film on January 25, 2019.