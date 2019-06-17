Rangoli hints Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt leaked Kangana Ranaut's viral video

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli seems to be on an attacking spree. The star sister of late has been frequently raising objections and sharing her opinions on social media.

Rangoli has previously lashed out at a number of actors and other well-known people from the industry for various reasons. She is also famous for giving out to those who target or question her sister Kangana.

In the latest, she has launched fresh attacks on Bollywood lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. "Pappus can never work as hard as outsiders," Rangoli said in her latest set of tweets, in a dig on 'Raalia'.

These two pappus had to learn riding for their upcoming love story, they went for one day got so sore never came back again, Kangana fell from horse 3 times after various injuries and invested whole year of hard work to get galloping...(contd) https://t.co/1uZaVjDzLv — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 15, 2019

Sharing a post of the two stars learning horseriding for their upcoming action-adventure 'Brahmastra', Rangoli tweeted, "These two pappus had to learn riding for their upcoming love story, they went for one day got so sore never came back again, Kangana fell from horse 3 times after various injuries and invested whole year of hard work to get galloping...and action right on a horseback, this is a proof, pappus can never work as hard as hungry bhukhhad outsiders, abhi tunhari jalti hai toh main kya karoon , pls prove me wrong show me one video of pappus galloping."

(Contd)....and action right on a horse back, this is a proof, pappus can never work as hard as hungry bhukhhad outsiders, abhi tunhari jalti hai toh main kya karoon _, pls prove me wrong show me one vidoe of pappus galloping _ — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 15, 2019

While Rangoli praised the hard work of Kangana over Ranbir and Alia, she also indirectly hinted that the 'Brahmastra' actors were the one who leaked the viral video of Kangana riding a mechanical horse on the sets of 'Manikarnika'.

For the uninitiated, Kangana told Mumbai Mirror on Saturday morning that she knew the people who leaked her viral video. According to the report, the actress stated that two actors of the 'nepotism gang' also came to learn horse riding at the same place as her.

Kangana is currently spending her time with her family in Himachal Pradesh's Manali. She is there with her parents, sister Rangoli and her nephew Prithvi.

On the work front, Kangana will resume shooting for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's 'Panga' shortly. She is also expected to kickstart promotions for her upcoming film 'Mental Hai Kya' with Rajkummar Rao. The film is scheduled to be released on July 26, 2019.