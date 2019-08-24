Rani Chatterjee shares a loved-up picture with Pawan Singh- See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee on Saturday shared a loved-up picture with her co-star of many films Pawan Singh. Rani and Pawan are one of the most loved on-screen couples in the Bhojpuri industry.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Rani wrote, "My Hero."

On the work front, Rani is busy shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi in Bulgaria. It will be hosted by maverick filmmaker Rohit Shetty and it is already making the right kind of noise.

Apart from Rani, the show will have Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Amruta Khanvilkar, Adaa Khan, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Balraj Sayal, Rani Chatterjee and RJ Malishka as contestants.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 will start from January 18, 2020.