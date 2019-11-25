हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee's latest video will motivate you to hit the gym

Fitness freak Rani Chatterjee never leaves an opportunity to hit the gym. Despite having a busy schedule, Rani always manages to find time for her fitness activites. The actress recently shared a video of herself in which she can be seen working out rigorously at the gym.

Rani Chatterjee&#039;s latest video will motivate you to hit the gym

New Delhi: Fitness freak Rani Chatterjee never leaves an opportunity to hit the gym. Despite having a busy schedule, Rani always manages to find time for her fitness activites. The actress recently shared a video of herself in which she can be seen working out rigorously at the gym.

Sharing the video, Rani wrote, "#functionaltraining #13kg #waight #cardio fat burning #gymmotivation
स्वस्थ रहो मस्त रहो.

The actress recently had a grand debut at the Punjabi film industry.

On the work front, Rani is busy prepping for 'Lady Singham'. The film went on floors on Ganesh Chaturthi this year. She will be sharing screen space with Gaurav Jha.

She also participated in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10. This would be her debut in Hindi Tv industry.

Tags:
Rani ChatterjeeLady Singhamaasra
Next
Story

Marjaavaan technician Nimish Pilankar dies at 29

Must Watch

PT4M54S

The plot of a huge attack in Delhi made unsuccessful, 3 terrorists arrested