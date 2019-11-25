Rani Chatterjee's latest video will motivate you to hit the gym

New Delhi: Fitness freak Rani Chatterjee never leaves an opportunity to hit the gym. Despite having a busy schedule, Rani always manages to find time for her fitness activites. The actress recently shared a video of herself in which she can be seen working out rigorously at the gym.

Sharing the video, Rani wrote, "#functionaltraining #13kg #waight #cardio fat burning #gymmotivation

स्वस्थ रहो मस्त रहो.

The actress recently had a grand debut at the Punjabi film industry.

On the work front, Rani is busy prepping for 'Lady Singham'. The film went on floors on Ganesh Chaturthi this year. She will be sharing screen space with Gaurav Jha.

She also participated in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10. This would be her debut in Hindi Tv industry.