Ranu Mondal's viral makeover pic not real, claims make-up artist—Deets inside

New Delhi: Internet sensation Ranu Mondal once again hogged the limelight a few days back but this time it was not for her singing. A picture of hers had gone viral where she looked visibly different after make-up done by an expert.

However, after the picture flooded the internet, Ranu Mondal was trolled massively and a meme fest was unleashed online. A few supporters tried hard to not let the trolls take over but the memes and jokes on her heavy make-up were seen all over the social media.

Days after the controversy, Sandhya's Makeovers—a Kanpur-based salon with expertise in make-up and styling—who was responsible for Ranu Mondal's drastic transformation have finally blasted the viral picture as a fake one.

On its Instagram page, the salon team released the statement along with the real and fake picture. They wrote: “As you can see, this is the difference between the work that we have done and the 'Fake' picture that has been edited to an extent. All the jokes and trolls are fine and they make us laugh too but to hurt someone sentiments, that's not a very good thing to do. We truly hope that you all will understand the truth and realise the difference between the fake one and the one that is genuine. That's all we ask for.”

Well, the difference is evident for all to see.

The viral sensation was subjected to massive trolling on social media owing to the heavy make-up which transformed her completely.

Ranu Mondal rose to fame after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar's soulful number 'Ek Pyaar ka Nagma hai' at Ranaghat railway station, Kolkata was shared online. After it was shared on social media massively, she got a chance to sing a song for Himesh titled 'Teri Meri Kahani' for his new film 'Happy Hardy and Heer '.

She has recorded the reprised version of 'Aashiqui Mein Teri' from Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's '36 China Town'. Ranu's Aashiqui Mein Teri' recreation will also be a part of Himesh's new film.