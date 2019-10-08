close

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer, Deepika at '83' wrap-up party with cast and crew

Ranveer, Deepika at &#039;83&#039; wrap-up party with cast and crew

Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone hosted a wrap-up party of her forthcoming film "83", which was attended by the cast and crew of the film.

At the party held on Monday night, Deepika arrived twinning with her husband and actor Ranveer in white top and jeans.

The couple posed for the paparazzi and, in sync with the film's theme, Ranveer and Deepika played pretend-cricket on the green carpet. Ranveer batted and Deepika bowled.

The Kabir Khan-directed "83" tells the story of India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983. Ranveer plays Kapil Dev, who captained the victorious team while Deepika is cast as Kapil's wife Romi.

Others spotted at the do included the film's cast members Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Hardy Sandhu, Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare and Chirag Patil, who came with wife Sana Ankola Patil.

Kabir Khan arrived with wife Mini Mathur, while the film's producer Sajid Nadiadwala made his entry with wife Warda.

Madhu Mantena, Mukesh Chhabra and Nikhil Dwivedi were also spotted at the event.

While Ranveer and Deepika have co-starred in blockbusters such as "Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela", "Bajirao Mastani" and "Padmaavat", "83" is their first release together after the couple got married in 2018.

