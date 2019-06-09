Ranveer gives style tips to Deepika? Netizens think so

close

Actress Deepika Padukone picked white and neon green casual wear for her airport look, and netizens couldn't stop wondering if her husband and actor Ranveer Singh, known for his unconventional fashion sense, was the inspiration.

Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone picked white and neon green casual wear for her airport look, and netizens couldn't stop wondering if her husband and actor Ranveer Singh, known for his unconventional fashion sense, was the inspiration.

According to a source, Deepika was flying to London for shooting of filmmaker Kabir Khan's film "83", which also stars Ranveer.

After her images from the airport became viral online, netizens commented on how she is following in his footsteps. 

One wrote: "What's wrong with her fashion sense? I think she's just following in her husband's footsteps."

Another wrote that after Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in Italy in November 2018, Ranveer didn't change, but he changed Deepika.

Some even compared her outfit to a neon suit that Ranveer had posed in a few months ago.

"Ranveer also wore this kind of a neon green outfit during Gully Boy's promotion," wrote an Instagram user.

Another wrote: "Ranveer Singh effect."

"Now she is on a mission to prove that she is Ranveer's wife," another one wrote.

