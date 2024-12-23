Ranveer Is Himself Unhealthy; Netizens Slams The Actor After An Influencer Calls Out His Protein Bar Brand

Mumbai: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, celebrated for his energy and flamboyance, recently entered the health and wellness industry with his protein food and supplements brand. The flagship product, touted as India’s first protein wafer bar, launched in November and quickly grabbed attention. However, it is now under fire after a fitness influencer questioned the product’s ingredients and health claims.

Shitija, a fitness and nutrition coach known as Fit Chef on social media, uploaded a video criticizing the protein bar. Without explicitly naming Ranveer or his brand, she blurred the product’s image while warning her followers about blindly trusting celebrity-endorsed items.

In her video, Shitija said, “It’s being promoted by a massive Bollywood celebrity who looks so good that you just want to buy everything he sells. But you should always check the ingredients.”

The influencer alleged that the protein bar contains potentially harmful additives and emphasized the importance of reading nutritional labels.

The video sparked widespread discussion, with netizens divided over the issue.

Critics took jabs at the actor and his brand“Newsflash: He doesn’t eat them himself. It’s all a money grab,” commented a Reddit user “Ranveer himself is unhealthy for society,” quipped another. “In case you didn’t know, Ranveer as a brand himself is pretty unhealthy,” remarked a skeptic.

Supporters defended him and questioned the double standards, “When celebrities like Ranveer are selling pan masala, you want to focus on protein bars with maida? Weird, but whatever floats your boat,” noted a defender. “At least it’s better than cola ads. Stop blaming celebrities for everything,” argued another.

The controversy raises a larger concern about the transparency of celebrity-backed health and wellness products. While celebrity endorsements can boost a brand’s visibility, they also come with the responsibility of ensuring the product’s quality and safety.

Experts emphasize the need for consumers to prioritize informed decision-making by thoroughly examining ingredient lists and nutritional facts. Fitness influencers are increasingly stepping up to encourage healthier choices and counter misleading marketing strategies.

Ranveer Singh has yet to address the controversy surrounding his protein bar. Known for his candidness, the actor might respond to clarify his brand’s commitment to quality and customer trust.