Mumbai: Actor Ranveer Singh knows best how to steal the show with his fun personality. And no doubt, he amped up the baraat of Anant Ambani.

Several clips surfaced online in which Ranveer is seen adding chaar chaand to Anant and Radhika's celebrations with his energetic dance.

From grooving to Govinda's 'Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha' to shaking his leg on 'My Name Is Lakhan' with Anil Kapoor, Ranveer did his best to bring a smile to the face of Anant.

Watch The Video Here:

He also reunited with his 'Dil Dhadakne Do' co-star Priyanka Chopra and danced with her on 'Sapne Mein Milti Hai' song.

Just a day before the wedding, American influencer Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian landed in India. This is reportedly Kim's first trip to India.

Former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson also arrived in India last night.

The opulent wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani with Radhika Merchant promises to be a spectacular celebration of Indian culture, civilization, spirituality, Indian folk art, craftsmanship, music, cuisine, and much more.

The wedding decor theme of 'An Ode to Varanasi,' pays homage to the eternal city, its traditions, piety, culture, arts, crafts and Banarasi cuisine.Banarasi street food like chaat, mithai, lassi, chai, khari, paan, and mukhwas are on the menu.

The carefully curated stalls and dedicated guest services have been designed for attendees to not only enjoy the event but also take away lasting memories of their journey through the ghats of Banaras.

From chaat to chai, Ode to Banaras features the culinary delights from one of the world's oldest living cities. Apart from these, sweets, paan and mukhwas, kharik from Ahmedabad, chaat counters, malai toast and chai, lassi and lemon tea the food counters set up for guests promise to bring the Banaras' rich and varied food culture to Mumbai.

Today's wedding ceremony will be followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and culminate with the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception on July 14, promising three days of revelry and jubilation for the Ambani and Merchant families.