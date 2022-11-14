Ranveer Singh adorably stares at Deepika Padukone's picture, fanboys Over SRK at Marrakech International Film Festival

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. The power couple has completed four years of marital bliss today and Ranveer has done the sweetest gesture for his ladylove.

Recently, Ranveer received the Etoile d’Or at the 19th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival. The actor took to his social media ad shared pictures from the event.

Before the event started, Ranveer adorably fanboyed Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. He found their pictures hanging on a wall along with other actors and couldn't help himself from posing with them.

He can be seen looking at Deepika's frame with love-filled eyes. Sharing the picture, he dropped a heart-eyed emoji. We can also see him posing with SRK's photo frame like a fanboy.

Sharing the pictures from the event, Ranveer wrote in the caption, "Cinema is a unifying force! I feel immensely honoured that my work has transcended cultural and geographical boundaries, and has earned me such love and recognition in beautiful Morocco I’m overwhelmed with gratitude! Thank you to the Marrakech International Film Festival for bestowing me with the prestigious Étoile d'Or Award! Proud to be an ambassador for my culture and represent Indian Cinema on the world stage! @marrakechfilmfestival"