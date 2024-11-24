Ranveer Singh And Aditya Dhar Seek Blessings At Golden Temple

New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh and acclaimed filmmaker Aditya Dhar visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings ahead of commencing the next schedule of their highly anticipated film in the city. The visit to the holy temple is a heartfelt gesture from the duo, who paid homage to the sanctity of the city and its rich heritage.

For generations, Amritsar has been a beacon of spiritual strength for people and the actor-director duo wanted to visit the Temple before starting the next schedule of the film. The team shot for an elaborate schedule in Bangkok earlier and this will be their second schedule.

Ranveer Singh took to instagram and shared a picture of their visit to the holy temple.

Have A Look At The Post:

Ranveer captioned the post, ''जाको राखे साइयाँ, मार सके न कोय '' It means that if God (or a higher power) is protecting someone, no harm can come to them, regardless of the circumstances.

Ranveer Singh's Next Project

This upcoming project brings together two powerhouses in Indian cinema—Aditya Dhar, whose debut 'URI: The Surgical Strike' became a record-breaking phenomenon, and Ranveer Singh who is recently seen in Singham Again is ready to deliver another career-defining performance under Dhar’s meticulous direction.

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios along with Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under their banner B62 Studios.

Espionage thriller features a star-studded cast, including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. With such a powerhouse ensemble and Dhar’s exceptional storytelling, this project is set to be one of the anticipated theatrical releases in recent years.

Aditya Dhar's directorial project is yet to be titled, and further details are highly anticipated.

Stay Tuned!