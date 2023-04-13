Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Turn Workout Buddies, Couple Twins In Black As They Train Together

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most-loved couples in Bollywood. Their red-carpet appearances, social media posts, and even adorable comments on each other's pictures make fans go 'awww.' Now, both are working out together and their picture has taken over the internet.

After turning heads at the opening of NMACC, Deepika flew to Bhutan for a much-needed break with her family. As she is back to the Bay, she hit the gym with her fitness instructor, Yasmin Karachiwala and her husband Ranveer Singh.

Yasmin shared a picture of the trio on Instagram and fans are going gaga over it. The picture captures Ranveer and Deepika sporting matching black gym wear while posing for a selfie with Yasmin.

Earlier, Yasmin, who is Deepika's personal fitness coach, revealed actress' workout regimen, just ahead of the Oscars. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video of the actor following her pre-Oscars morning regime and wrote, 'Oscars ke pehle workout toh banta hain na? (Working out before the Oscars is a must, right?) Sharing a glimpse into @deepikapadukone‘s 6:30 am workout in LA before getting ready for the Oscars. The secret to her gorgeousness besides her genes is also her discipline, dedication and commitment to maintain a balanced lifestyle. Don’t you agree? It was an amazing journey training her for the #oscars. Do you want to see more videos of Deepika working out?'

On the work front, Deepika will be soon seen in 'Project K' with Prabhas and 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan. Ranveer on the other hand is all set to win hearts with Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.'