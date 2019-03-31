हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh- Anil Kapoor's bromance at the airport will leave you smiling—Pics

Anil and Ranveer will be seen together in Karan Johar's 'Takht'. 

Ranveer Singh- Anil Kapoor&#039;s bromance at the airport will leave you smiling—Pics
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor bumped into each other at Mumbai airport on Sunday and greeted each other with a warm hug. Ranveer and Anil have worked together in Zoya Akhtar's 'Dil Dhadakne Do' where Ranveer played the latter's son. The film was a huge success and since then, these two actors share a camaraderie.

Check out the airport pics here:

The two actors have been roped in for Karan Johar's 'Takht'. Not much has been revealed about the film except its impressive star cast. The film also has Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar apart from Ranveer and Anil.

Talking about their individual ventures, Anil was last seen in 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' along with daughter Sonam Kapoor. The film was a box office success and was based around the concept of same-sex relationships.

On the other hand, Ranveer's 'Gully Boy' was lauded for its offbeat content. The film emerged a favourite among youth and starred Alia Bhatt opposite the ace actor. Ranveer even turned a rapper for the film and the song 'Apna Time Aayega' has emerged to be a youth anthem.

It will be interesting to see the two actors share screen space once again and expectations are pretty high from 'Takht'. The film is slated to release in 2020.

Tags:
Ranveer SinghAnil KapoorAlia BhattTakhtKaran Johar
Next
Story

Acting far less demanding than direction, says Nandita Das

Must Watch

PT1M45S

5W1H: PM Modi to address nation through video conference