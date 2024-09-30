Ranveer Singh Beams With Joy As He Says 'Baap Ban Gaya Re'; When Addressed As 'Baba'

Mumbai: The joy can be seen on the new father's face in town. Ranveer Singh made his first appearance after the horn of his beloved daughter on September 8, 2024. The Don 3 actor was spotted in a totally new look, and he was beaming with joy and the excitement of becoming a father was visible. Ranveer who is often addressed as Baba by the paparazzi for posing for them, was called with the same name. However, Ranveer adorably reacted to being called Baba and said," Baap Ban Gaya Re'.

Watch the video of Ranveer Singh excitedly speaking about becoming a father.

The video of Ranveer Singh goes viral and the netizens are showering love on him as they react to him saying, 'Baap ban Gaya re. One user commented, "His happiness and excitement", Another user said," He still can't believe he is a father that he is the garden from the green orchard".

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dropped the news of the arrival of their baby girl. And since then the fans are hooked on DP's social media as she changed her bio after becoming a mother,' Feed. Burp. Sleep. Repeat". A few days ago the actress had even shared one video of how adults would react if they would be a baby. Indeed embracing parenthood is a beautiful feeling and one who has experienced this moment can totally relate with the new parents in town.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for Don 3 and his fans are looking forward to seeing him in a baddie avatar.