close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Election

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh bowled over by Shane Warne, Sunil Gavaskar

Actor Ranveer Singh, here to shoot for filmmaker Kabir Khan's upcoming movie "83", had fanboy moments when he met former cricket stars Shane Warne and Sunil Gavaskar.

Ranveer Singh bowled over by Shane Warne, Sunil Gavaskar

London: Actor Ranveer Singh, here to shoot for filmmaker Kabir Khan's upcoming movie "83", had fanboy moments when he met former cricket stars Shane Warne and Sunil Gavaskar.

Ranveer on Sunday treated his fans with two photographs featuring him and the former cricketers.

"The little master! #sunilgavaskar @83thefilm @kabirkhankk #83squad," Ranveer captioned one image in which the actor is all smiles and holding Gavaskar tightly.

In the second image, he is all suited and posing with Warne. "Spin King! #Warnie @ShaneWarne @83thefilm #83squad," Ranveer captioned the image that he shared on Twitter.

the film "83" will trace India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer will be playing the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev in the movie that also stars Saqib Saleem, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi and Tahir Raj Bhasin, among others.

"83" is being presented by Reliance Entertainment, and will be released on April 10, 2020 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Tags:
Ranveer SinghShane WarneSunil GavaskarHarrdy Sandhu
Next
Story

Janhvi Kapoor shares a love-filled picture of Sridevi-Boney Kapoor

Must Watch

PT48M9S

Taal Thok Ke: BJP MP Arjun Singh mail 10 Lakh 'Jai Sri Ram' postcards to Mamata Banerjee