Ranveer Singh breaks down into tears as he talks about his struggle, says 'father paid Rs 50000 for portfolio'

NEW DELHI: Ranveer Singh, who made his acting debut in Bollywood with Yash Raj Films' 'Band Baaja Baraat' in 2010, is one of the most successful stars in the Hindi film industry today. The actor has established himself with his hard work and sheer dedication and is known for his brilliant performance in his films. Ranveer Singh is in Dubai where he attended the Filmfare Awards last night and accepted his award.

As the actor spoke about his journey and the struggle he faced on the stage, he got emotional and almost broke down into tears. The actor discussed about the difficult time he and his family faced and how his father stood like a pillar to him and paid Rs 50,000 when he had to create a portfolio for him.

"Do you remember, father? 12 years ago, I am going to make my portfolio. Every struggler makes a portfolio to show it to people during auditions, telling them that 'I am a good actor, please provide me work'. Portfolio's quotation was Rs 50,000. It was to be made by a big photographer. I told my father that it was way too expensive. My father said, 'Don't worry, your father is here'," Ranveer said on the stage in Hindi, while addressing his father.

Ranveer attended the award night with his parents - Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and his mother Anju Bhavnani.

Before going on stage to accept his 'Superstar of the Decade' award, Ranveer made sure to honour his parents by touching their feet. The actor thanked his parents for their love and support in his journey. He said, "Mom, you were crying 12 years ago and you are crying again, please tell me these are happy tears. Looking at you even I'll cry so please stop, you have a tissue in your purse right?"

In terms of his professional life, Ranveer Singh will next be seen opposite Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra and is tentatively slated for release in April 2023.